SS Rajamouli’s new deadline for RRR

SS Rajamouli invests ample time on every project as he chooses lavish films that are high on expectations. His next film RRR is delayed by more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rajamouli decided to avoid further delays and complete the shooting portions of the film at the earliest. The movie’s release date is announced as October 13th. Rajamouli is quite strict on his stand and the entire shooting portions of the film will be completed by the end of March. The climax portions of RRR will be completed before the end of this month. The schedules are planned perfectly and the movie unit is working round the clock to complete the shoot as per the plan.

The pending portions, songs along with the patchwork will be completed before the last week of March. Rajamouli will focus on the post-production work of RRR from April and NTR, Ram Charan will shift their focus on their next projects. The film also has enough dose of VFX work and several studios are working on the graphic work of RRR. RRR is high on expectations and the theatrical rights of the film are sold for record prices. The film produced by DVV Danayya is made on a budget close to Rs 450 crores.