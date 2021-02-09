Vijay Sai withdraws his slip of tongue against Venkaiah

In his usual hasty style, YCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy yesterday targeted M. Venkaiah Naidu. He said that though Venkaiah’s body was with the BJP, his heart was with the TDP. Immediately, a lot of criticism started coming up against the comment made by Vijay Sai.

Firstly, the YCP MP made the mistake by saying that Venkaiah was still with the BJP. Being the Vice President of the country and by virtue of that position, Venkaiah cannot be seen as belonging to a particular political party. This has put Vijay Sai in a bad light with the MPs and the national leaders of different parties strongly opposing his remarks. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has also condemned the YCP MP’s comments.

Following the rising criticism, Vijay Sai Reddy today announced that he was withdrawing his remarks against the Vice President of India. He said that he spoke those words out of anger and that he was deeply regretting the same now.

The YCP further clarified to one and all that his intention was not to hurt or defame Mr. Venkaiah Naidu. He asserted that he had a lot of respect for the Vice President. Vijay Sai also gave an assurance that he would not make such comments again in future.