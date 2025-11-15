x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

SSMB29 is titled Varanasi

Published on November 15, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
GlobeTrotter – Varanasi Event Highlights
image
Praveen Prakash: The Controversial IAS Officer To Enter Politics?
image
Ram Charan’s Peddi’s Chikiri registers 50 M in record time
image
SSMB29 is titled Varanasi
image
Ram’s ATK trailer to be launched in historical manner

SSMB29 is titled Varanasi

The grand GlobeTrotter event is taking place in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad in a grand manner. Lakhs of people gathered at the venue and strict arrangements are made. The title glimpse has been screened for the audience who gathered at the venue and the film is titled Varanasi. It will be released through social media very soon. Mahesh Babu looks dashing in the glimpse and Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in other prominent roles.

The entire movie unit including the actors and the core technicians are present for the GlobeTrotter event. Varanasi is made on a record budget and it is expected to have a 2027 release across the globe. KL Narayana is the producer and Keeravani is scoring the music, background score.

Next Ram Charan’s Peddi’s Chikiri registers 50 M in record time Previous Ram’s ATK trailer to be launched in historical manner
else

TRENDING

image
GlobeTrotter – Varanasi Event Highlights
image
Praveen Prakash: The Controversial IAS Officer To Enter Politics?
image
Ram Charan’s Peddi’s Chikiri registers 50 M in record time

Latest

image
GlobeTrotter – Varanasi Event Highlights
image
Praveen Prakash: The Controversial IAS Officer To Enter Politics?
image
Ram Charan’s Peddi’s Chikiri registers 50 M in record time
image
SSMB29 is titled Varanasi
image
Ram’s ATK trailer to be launched in historical manner

Most Read

image
Rahul & friends need to learn from Revanth Reddy
image
Even VC Sajjanar becomes cyber crime victim
image
TTD Former AVSO Satish Kumar’s Death Treated as Murder, Case Filed in Anantapur

Related Articles

Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts