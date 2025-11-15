SSMB29 is titled Varanasi

The grand GlobeTrotter event is taking place in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad in a grand manner. Lakhs of people gathered at the venue and strict arrangements are made. The title glimpse has been screened for the audience who gathered at the venue and the film is titled Varanasi. It will be released through social media very soon. Mahesh Babu looks dashing in the glimpse and Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in other prominent roles.

The entire movie unit including the actors and the core technicians are present for the GlobeTrotter event. Varanasi is made on a record budget and it is expected to have a 2027 release across the globe. KL Narayana is the producer and Keeravani is scoring the music, background score.