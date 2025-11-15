Ram Charan’s Peddi’s Chikiri registers 50 M in record time

The hype machine for Mega Powerstar Ram Charan and Buchi Babu Sana’s highly-anticipated magnum opus, Peddi, has officially been cranked to maximum with the release of the first single, Chikiri. Producer Venkata Satish Kilaru’s magnum opus production, billed as an expansive blend of action, romance, and drama, has instantly validated its high expectations through the song’s shattering commercial performance.

A testament to its universal appeal, the AR Rahman-composed track didn’t just trend, it dominated. The single was a top trending hit in 13 countries, securing Top 2 positions for both its Telugu and Hindi variants right out of the gate, ultimately reigning as the No. 1 trending song in India.

The Telugu version has rapidly amassed over 50 Million views, cementing its status as a monumental success. Crucially, this pace makes Chikiri the fastest Telugu single from any movie to reach the mark. The song has become a trending hit in several countries and cumulatively crossed 75 Million views in all languages.

The unparalleled success is directly attributed to the infectious energy with Ram Charan’s signature energy and commanding attitude. The song just took the movie anticipation to next level. With co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar, Peddi is set for a worldwide release on March 27, 2026.