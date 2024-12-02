Supreme Court Slams Door on Sajjala’s Great Escape Attempt

Sajjala Bhargava Reddy, the privileged son of YSRCP number two Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, just learned that even Supreme Court judges have a sense of humour. After allegedly orchestrating a social media circus targeting judges, other party leaders, their family members including minor kids and other critics, the YSRCP protagonist and self-proclaimed Social Media Activist thought he was too special for regular court procedures.

The whole drama started when AP police cracked down on their alleged social media troll factory, arresting Varra Ravindra Reddy and exposing Content Raghava Reddy’s involvement. Now, Sajjala Bhargav Reddy seems to have caught a very convenient case of “can’t-face-the-police”. How fascinating that his health only prevents him from police questioning!

After failing to charm the AP local court with his anticipatory bail application, The self-proclaimed Social Media Activist decided to skip the AP High Court entirely. The High Court is “too serious” about social media cases and is in no mood to accept any sort of excuses. So, he approached the Supreme Court for anticipatory bail. But, this is the fastest rejection in Supreme Court history, the judges told him, “Nice try, but the High Court exists for a reason.”

The High Court recently showed its teeth by slapping a hefty Rs 50,000 fine on another YSRCP leader in a similar case. Perhaps that’s why Sajjala Bhargava Reddy thought approaching the apex court would be a better idea. Sadly for him, the Supreme Court wasn’t impressed by his legal gymnastics.

Now he’s back to square one, forced to face the AP High Court, which he tried so hard to avoid.

-Sanyogita