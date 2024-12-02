YS Sharmila calls rice smuggling a national-level scam

AP Congress president YS Sharmila called ration rice smuggling a national-level scam. Urging Chandrababu Naidu Government to form a separate committee to probe ration rice smuggling, YS Sharmila demanded for a CBI probe if needed.

“It is shocking to know that 2 lakh metric tonnes of ration rice has been illegally exported from AP ports in the past three years. How come such a massive amount of Public Distribution Scheme (PDS) rice transported to ports? What are checkpoints doing? Who are behind this massive loot?” questioned YS Sharmila, expressing severe displeasure.

“What was previous Government doing when such a massive scam was happening? Who are the bigwigs behind this scam? It seems, everyone in Government had their share in the loot from this scam. Govt should form a special committee to probe the Rs 48,000 Cr ration rice scam,” demanded YS Sharmila, in a media statement released on Monday.

TPCC chief even urged Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP-BJP-Janasena alliance Govt to go for a CBI inquiry if needed.

Dnr