Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Home > Politics

YS Sharmila calls rice smuggling a national-level scam

Published on December 2, 2024 by swathy

YS Sharmila calls rice smuggling a national-level scam

AP Congress president YS Sharmila called ration rice smuggling a national-level scam. Urging Chandrababu Naidu Government to form a separate committee to probe ration rice smuggling, YS Sharmila demanded for a CBI probe if needed.

“It is shocking to know that 2 lakh metric tonnes of ration rice has been illegally exported from AP ports in the past three years. How come such a massive amount of Public Distribution Scheme (PDS) rice transported to ports? What are checkpoints doing? Who are behind this massive loot?” questioned YS Sharmila, expressing severe displeasure.

“What was previous Government doing when such a massive scam was happening? Who are the bigwigs behind this scam? It seems, everyone in Government had their share in the loot from this scam. Govt should form a special committee to probe the Rs 48,000 Cr ration rice scam,” demanded YS Sharmila, in a media statement released on Monday.

TPCC chief even urged Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP-BJP-Janasena alliance Govt to go for a CBI inquiry if needed.

Dnr

