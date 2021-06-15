Suspended judge Rama Krishna granted bail by AP High Court

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday granted ‘conditional bail’ to junior civil judge S.Rama Krishna, who is under suspension.

Judge Rama Krishna of Chittoor District was arrested in April this year on charges of trying to incite hatred among the people against the constitutionally elected Andhra Pradesh Government and AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Rama Krishna was booked by the Pileru Police under section 124A of the Indian Penal Code.

Rama Krishna challenged his arrest in the AP High Court.

The High Court which heard the petition granted him conditional bail. The court directed him to cooperate with investigation officials and not to speak to the media on this case.

The case was registered against Rama Krishna for his remarks during a discussion on a TV channel on April 12 where he spoke against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy terming him to “narakasura”. Jayarama Chandraiah complained about this & sections 153 & 153A were also registered against Ramakrishna along with Section 124A.

Judge Ramakrishna was furious at the arrest. Ramakrishna had lodged a complaint with the Pileru police alleging that the CM YS Jagan had made similar remarks stating that Chandrababu should be shot dead during the 2018 Nandyal by-election.