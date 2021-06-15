Simmering discontent in Sharmila’s party even before its launch!

YS Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is yet to launch her political party in Telangana but her party is already witnessing simmering differences between leaders and cadre.

While Sharmila is undertaking yatras in Telangana districts at present to reach out to the people before officially launching her “YSR Telangana Party” on July 8 on the occasion of her father late YSR’s birth anniversary, the cracks are surfacing in the party due to group politics of leaders.

The party is said to have been split into Sharmila Group and Indira Shobhan group.

Indira Shobhan, a noted woman leader in Telangana Congress quit the party and joined Sharmila party soon after Sharmila announced to launch her party in Telangana.

Indira Shobhan is accused of encouraging ‘group politics’ in Sharmila party by ensuring that only Indira’s followers get posts in adhoc committees constituted by Sharmila ahead of her party launch on July 8.

This made Sharmila’s supporters in the party angry.

On Tuesday, Sharmila’s supporters sat on dharna in front of Sharmila’s residence in Lotus Pond, Hyderabad, to protest against Indira Shobhan encouraging only her supporters in the party and sidelining Sharmila’s supporters.

They said if Sharmila fails to check group politics, her party will vanish from Telangana very soon.

It remains to be seen how Sharmila keeps group politics under control that surfaced even before the launch of her party.