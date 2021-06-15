Suriya – Boyapati – Dil Raju film on Cards?

Tamil actor Vijay is making his Tollywood debut soon with Vamshi Paidipally’s film and it is top producer Dil Raju who made this combination possible. Tamil top actor Suriya has been keen to sign a straight Telugu film but it did not materialize over the years. The latest update is that Dil Raju is all set to produce the Tollywood debut film of Suriya. Top mass helmer Boyapati Srinu will direct this project if everything goes as per the plan.

Boyapati Srinu is busy with Balakrishna’s Akhanda and the film will complete soon. Boyapati penned two powerful scripts during this lockdown time and one among them is for Suriya. The discussions about the film are currently on and if all goes well, the film starts rolling next year. Boyapati will also meet Allu Arjun about his next and the film will be produced by Geetha Arts. Boyapati’s next will be finalized as per the availability of Suriya or Allu Arjun. Suriya is finally all set for Tollywood debut and Dil Raju is the man behind the mighty combo.