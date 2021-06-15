Nani’s Meet Cute to have five heroines

Natural Star Nani announced his fourth production titled Meet Cute and the film got its launch yesterday. Nani’s sister Deepthi Ghanta is making her directorial debut with this content-driven film and Satyaraj will be seen in one of the lead roles. The details of the other cast are kept under wraps and the latest news says that the film will have five leading ladies. Meet Cute will have three noted heroines along with two new faces.

Nani and his team are in plans to reveal their names in an innovative manner. The regular shoot commenced yesterday and the film will be made on a decent budget. Prashanti Tiprineni along with Nani are producing the film on Wall Poster Cinema banner. Nani also announced HIT 2 with Adivi Sesh and the shoot commences later this year once Adivi Sesh is done with Major. Nani will resume the shoot of Shyam Singha Roy from July and will complete the pending portions in the month.