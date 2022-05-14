SVP Row: Fan Wars intensifies on Twitter

After the debacle of Acharya, Superstar Mahesh Babu’s fans kept trolling Mega fans on twitter. With the film performing badly all over, Mega fans are badly targeted and criticized along with the box-office numbers. Now, after the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mega fans have targeted Superstar fans on Twitter. The act of criticism reached new heights over the past couple of days on Twitter. There is a debate on the film’s review along with the box-office numbers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Hundreds of new fake accounts are created to spread hatred against each other from both the fans over the past few weeks.

Mega fans argue that the opening numbers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata are fake and Superstar fans kept defending that they are original. Some of them shared the screenshots from the booking portals. Sarkaru Vaari Paata had a strong second day in AP and an average hold in Nizam. Parasuram directed this mass entertainer and Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh played the lead roles. The makers hosted a party last night to celebrate the success of Sarkaru Vaari Paata.