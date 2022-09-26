Swathi Muthyam Trailer: Fun Ride on Cards

Advertisement

Ganesh, the younger son of producer Bellamkonda Suresh is making his Tollywood debut as lead actor with Swathi Muthyam. Sithara Entertainments and Foreture Four Cinemas are the producers and Lakshma K Krishna is the director. The film is announced for October 5th release and the trailer of the film is now released. The trailer promises to be filled with fun. Bellamkonda Ganesh has to work so much right from his expressions to his vocals. He lacks confidence in the trailer. He picks up a role of a simple youngster who falls in love with a girl. When things are smooth, a problem knocks these lovers and Swathi Muthyam is all about what happens next.

Varsha Bollamma looks promising and she is quite expressive. The second half seems to be packed with fun and a bunch of renowned actors like Rao Ramesh, Naresh and others played prominent roles. Ganesh looks innoncent and simple in the trailer. Mahathi Swara Sagar composed the music and background score. Swathi Muthyam will compete with biggies like Chiranjeevi’s God Father and Nagarjuna’s The Ghost. The makers are pretty confident on this family entertainer that is loaded with fun.