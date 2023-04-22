TDP wants Minister Suresh to be booked for stone pelting on Naidu

The rank and file of the TDP in AP pointed an accusing finger at state minister Adimulapu Suresh for stone pelting attack on TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at Yerragondapalem of Prakasam district on Friday.

The leaders on Saturday demanded that the police book cases against Minister Suresh and his followers who pelted stones at Naidu’s tour. The attack should be considered as an attempt to murder and cases be filed accordingly, they said.

TDP state unit president K Atchennaidu, MP Kesineni Srinivas, former ministers, senior leaders and others said that the attack was a pre-planned act of chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and I-PAC. The ruling YSR Congress leaders have tried to provoke Chandrababu Naidu’s security and create law and order problems.

The YSR Congress leaders have brought SCs to the front when they pelted stones at Chandrababu Naidu. If Naidu’s security personnel opened fire, the SCs would have been the victims of the incident which the YSR Congress wanted to use for political gains, the TDP leaders alleged.

The TDP leaders also alleged that the YSR Congress leaders and the I-PAC were planning to attack the public meetings of Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh and give it political colour. The TDP also complained to the Union Home Ministry about the stone pelting act against Chandrababu Naidu.

The TDP leaders asked the State and the Central government to increase protection for the TDP chief’s rallies and meetings in the state. They also wanted special protection for the Yuvagalam padayatra of Lokesh.