TDP’s Nirudyoga Ranam to Attract Unemployed Youth in AP

The Telulgu Youvatha, the youth wing of TDP has commenced its State-wide protest in the name of “Nirudyoga Ranam” (Unemployees Protest) on Monday, which will last till September 29. It will cover the entire State, starting from Srikakulam to Anantapur in the Rayalaseema region.

In fact, the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to bring the “Job Calendar” as he promised during his Padayatra and that was one of the highly spoken election promises to the youth. During the tenure of TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu as Chief Minister in the bifurcated Andhra Pradesh, he issued frequent job notifications when compared with the present YSRCP government. In addition to that, Chandrababu Naidu implemented Nirudyoga Bruthi (Unemployed Allowance) to those who could not secure any employment after completing their graduation, for a certain period. That attracted the youth in the State at that time. After Jagan Reddy became Chief Minister, he abolished the Unemployed Allowance scheme. The youth in the State expected that the new YSRCP government would release the Job Calendar and frequent notifications through the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, which is the premier Government recruitment agency in the State. But, in reality, the State government could not release either Job Calendar or frequent notifications through the APPSC. On the other hand, the government provided employment to youth through the Village and Ward Secretariats, a new system at ground level introduced by the present government. But, the salaries are comparatively low with regards to posts being recruited through APPSC.

The unemployed youth have been preparing for various competitive exams of the State government, including Group 1, Group 2 and other Departmental examinations.

Meanwhile, the State government has released certain notifications through the APPSC, in which the number of vacancies were very disappointing to the aspirants. For example, only one vacancy was released in Food Safety Officer in A.P Institute of Preventive Medicine, Public Health Laboratories and Food (health) Administration Subordinate Service. Only two vacancies issued through a notification for Hostel Welfare Officer Grade –II (Women) in A.P.B.C. Welfare Sub Service, just 6 posts released for Assistant Public Relation Officer in A.P. Information Subordinate Service. More bothering issues is, there are no vacancies for the Open Category men aspirants, in many notifications.

On the other hand, the Chief Minister Jagan Reddy has completed almost three and a half years tenure by now. There is only one and half years left in his governance. It is considered that the government could not focus much on the administration during the fifth year, which is generally considered as election year and the entire cabinet would be in campaign mode.

At this juncture, the TDP has picked up the unemployment issue as its one of the main election agenda and it has the potential to attract the unemployed youth across the State.

Revealing the schedule for Nirudyoga Ranam protest programme, Sriram Chinababu, President, Telugu Youth (TDP) informed that it would commence in Srikakulam on September 5 and would end at Anantapur on September 29. The protest programme would be organized at Srikakulam, Araku, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narsapur, Elur, Machilipatnam,