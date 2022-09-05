Vijay Deverakonda on a hunt for his Next

Vijay Deverakonda delivered a disaster with Liger. After a small break, the actor is back to work and he is shooting for Kushi, a romantic entertainer directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film is almost 60 percent done with the shoot and it will hit the screens in December this year. Vijay Deverakonda had plans to shoot for Janaganamana and the film is shelved for now. The young actor is holding a series of meetings on a daily basis and is meeting various directors.

Harish Shankar is working on a script and Dil Raju is on board as producer if the film gets finalized. Mythri Movie Makers met Jersey Gautam after his film with Ram Charan is shelved. They are keen to make the combo of Vijay Deverakonda and Gowtam possible. Vijay Deverakonda is committed for Dil Raju and Mythri Movie Makers for now. He will work for one of the projects if he gets impressed with the script. Vijay Deverakonda already signed a film for Sukumar and the project would start by the end of next year once Sukumar completes Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun.