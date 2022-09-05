Ramya Krishnan has joined the panel of judges for aha’s ‘Dance Ikon’

With a promise to keep viewers enthralled like never before, aha is all set to present a wholesome entertainment experience with the launch episode of ‘Dance Ikon’, which is all set to hit the screens starting September 11.

The Dance Ikon Grand Gala will premiere on September 11th at 6 p.m., and the makers have announced an exciting addition to their already star-studded list of ambassadors with none other than our queen of hearts Ramya Krishnan.

Dance Ikon has captivated everyone with a stunning promo depicting how huge the Grand Gala launch will be. Ramya Krishnan will be making her OTT debut as a judge. Sekhar Master will also act as a judge alongside Ramya Krishna.

The top Tollywood producers auction off the Dancing Ikon 12 contestants. The contestants will be supported by Sreemukhi, Yash Master, and Monal Gajjar, who will don co-owner hats.

Not only that, but the first episode of the reality show will include the lead actors from the action film Liger, Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday, as special walk-in guests.

The Dance Ikon as a show offers a platform for budding, talented choreographers and dancers to prove their worth with adrenaline-pumping performances. The choreographer of the winning team in Dance Ikon will also get to choreograph a song in a film featuring a top Telugu film star.