CBI Ex JD Laxmi Narayana re-entry into politics on 2-Oct

CBI former joint director Laxmi Narayana’s re-entry into politics seems to have been confirmed. Details as follows.

CBI former joint director Laxmi Narayana became very popular by handling high profile cases like Jagan’s disproportionate assets case etc. He also got separate following among students and youngsters. Because of this, there was a hype when he first joined politics before 2019 elections. He joined Janasena, contested as MP but lost the elections. Later he left the party. Now he is all set to re-enter into politics on 2nd October this year.

However, as per the reports he is not keen on joining back Janasena . At the same time he is not willing to float own political party due to the obvious reasons . As per the reports, he is more likely to join BJP or AAP . There seems to be some slight unease among state BJP leaders on the indications of his joining. We need to wait and see which party he will join or whether he postpones the decision again.