Team Major Announces Preview Shows Across India

Hero Adivi Sesh and director Sashi Kiran Tikka have worked together for the second time for Major and the buzz surrounding the project is quite high. Sesh and team is promoting the movie in all the major cities in the country. Meanwhile, they have announced preview shows across India.

Team Major join forces with BookMyShow for these special shows. The movie will have previews, much before the release in many major cities in the country. They believe optimistic reports from these shows will work in favor of the movie, post its theatrical outing.

The film also features Saiee Manjrekar playing Sesh’s love interest, while Sobhita Dhulipala will be seen as one of the hostages in Taj Hotel during 26/11 attacks.