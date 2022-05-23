Vijay Deverakonda and teams wraps up Kashmir schedule of Kushi

By
Telugu360
-
0

Vijay Deverakonda is working with Shiva Nirvana for a romantic entertainer that is titled Kushi. The first schedule of the film started in Kashmir and an action stunt along with some important episodes from the movie are canned in some of the exotic locales of Kashmir valleys. The entire schedule is wrapped up on time and the movie unit is back to Hyderabad. The next schedule of Kushi will start in Hyderabad after a brief break.

Kushi is said to be a romantic entertainer in the backdrop of Kashmir and the film is announced for December 23rd release this year. Malayalam young music composer Hesham Abdul Wahab is on board and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Vijay Deverakonda is done with the shoot of Liger that will release in August and he will kickstart the shoot of Puri Jagannadh’s Janaganamana later this year.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here