Buzz: Megastar’s director in talks with Akhil

Akhil Akkineni is yet to taste the biggest hit in his career. His last film Most Eligible Bachelor ended up on a decent note and he is betting big with Agent which is the costliest film in his career. The actor is holding talks with several directors and he is busy finalizing his next. Tamil director Mohan Raja is currently working for Megastar Chiranjeevi’s God Father and the film may hit the screens in August.

As per the update, Mohan Raja is holding talks with Akhil for his next film. The discussions are in the final stages and an official announcement will be made soon. Mythri Movie Makers is in the race to produce this interesting film. More details to be announced officially soon.