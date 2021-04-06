Telangana Chief Secretary tests positive for Covid

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday tested positive for Covid-19.

The top bureaucrat was found infected hours after he held a video conference with District Collectors and other officials to review the pandemic situation in the state and issued directions to double the number of Covid tests and vaccinations.

The Chief Secretary, who spends a busy day holding review meetings at his office at the state Secretariat, felt unwell during the day. He underwent Covid-19 test, which turned out to be positive.

The IAS officer, who took first dose of Covid vaccine three days ago, revealed that he tested positive and though there are no symptoms, he has isolated himself at home.

He has cancelled all his meetings and decided to stay away from official work for few days.

Somesh Kumar has suggested that if anybody among those who met him in recent days finds any symptoms of Covid, they should get themselves tested for the virus.

The state has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases for last few weeks. The daily count on Tuesday jumped to nearly 1,500.