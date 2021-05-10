Telangana government to decide on Lock down tomorrow?

Telangana government has already announced that there will be no lock down in the state. But increasing cases of Corona and health emergency like situations in the state seem to have made the government revisit their stance on Lock down. As per the sources, the decision may be taken in tomorrow’s cabinet meeting. Details as follows.

It is known news that government has already implemented night curfew in the state. But now the government is contemplating on whether the current curfew be changed to a lockdown. There is also a discussion about should curfew be enforced even in the morning with lockdown-style restrictions. It is known news that already many states including Southern states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu enforced complete lock down. As per the reports, Telangana Cabinet meeting will be held tomorrow at 2 p.m. The main agenda of this meeting is whether Telangana also should go for complete lock down or not.

We need to wait and see whether KCR will go for lockdown decision again or not.