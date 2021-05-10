Spark OTT To Create A Radical Impact!

Meanwhile, a young businessperson Sagar Machanuru is venturing into OTT arena with his own application Spark which it offers a completely new level of entertainment with unusual themes and content catering primarily to the new-age audience.

Spark application offers content in all south Indian languages and Hindi. It seems, they have already acquired lots of content and Spark advantage is evident from some of its forthcoming ventures.

The main goal of Spark is to provide entertainment for all kinds of tastes and sensibilities, says Sagar, adding, “Our innovation emerges from unheard of stories and gripping content like some of the ideas mentioned above.”

Spark will be streaming from May 15th with controversial director Ram Gopal Varma’s D Company releasing on the date and is sure to create a radical impact for viewers!