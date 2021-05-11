Tollywood stars to stay away from shoots

The second wave of coronavirus created a panic atmosphere all over. The heart-wrenching videos and the incidents reported brought so much fear in the people. Experts warn saying that the upcoming weeks are quite crucial and everyone has to be safe. Most of the Tollywood actors took their two doses of coronavirus vaccine and are spending time with their families currently. Though the initial predictions said that the shoots of Telugu films may resume in June or July, the current situations say that they would be delayed by months.

None of the stars are in plans to step out in this crucial times. All the planned schedules for May, June and July are canceled for now. Most of the actors informed their producers about staying from work. The daily wage workers and other crew members of films will return to work only after they take up the vaccine doses for coronavirus. 2021 too is wasted because of the coronavirus. Tollywood will now pin hopes on 2022 if things return back to normal.