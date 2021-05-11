Sonu Sood’s big move to beat the Oxygen crisis

Actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood turned a helping hand for several needy during these pandemic times. The actor is flown with requests and he is trying his best to serve most of them. The latest news is that Sonu Sood is in plans to float oxygen plants in the country soon. He is in plans to import oxygen plants from France and install them in some of the worst-hit states. These plants can supply oxygen to the hospitals and will also refill the oxygen cylinders available.

Going with the update, the first oxygen plant will reach India in less than two weeks. There is a huge scarcity for oxygen in the country and thousands of Indians died due to the oxygen shortage. Sonu Sood once again proved that he is a man with a golden heart and is taking all the steps to support the people who are battling with coronavirus.