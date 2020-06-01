Telangana governor worried over surge in Covid cases

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday said that she is worried about the surge in coronavirus positive cases in Telangana in spite of the efforts to contain its spread.

“Single day’s largest jump of 199 cases, 2 PG medicos & other front line warriors including police, warrants united aggressive fight against Corona. Stepping up Covid fight is needed,” the governor tweeted.

She, however, added that there is no need to panic over the single day surge. “But it is a warning to be cautious & careful. Relaxation in lockdown restrictions doesn’t mean relaxation of safety precautions & practices learned recently. Luckily we are moving towards unlock 1 and not lockdown 5,” she wrote.

The governor’s tweet came a day after Telangana recorded highest single day jump in Covid-19 cases. A total of 199 people tested positive for the virus during 24 hours, ending 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The highest single day surge pushed the state’s tally to 2,698. Five more people died of Covid-19 during the same period, taking the death toll to 82.

The governor in her tweet also referred to the news of two post-graduate doctors from gynecology and dermatology departments at Osmania Medical College (OMC) and General Hospital testing positive on Sunday. The gynecology PG medico was reportedly infected while discharging duties at Government Maternity Hospital in Petlaburj while dermatology PG medico was the primary contact of the former.

With this the number of PG medicos tested positive at OMC has gone up to four. On Saturday, two medicos including the one discharging duties at Government Maternity Hospital in Petlaburj had tested positive.

“Following these cases, we have asked the doctors to be careful during physical interaction with women. We are ensuring strict adherence to safety measures and taking all steps to break the transmission chain,” said Government Maternity Hospital Superintendent Dr Naga Mani.

A traffic police constable in Hyderabad was also tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. With this the number of policemen who tested positive so far rose to 29. One of them succumbed to the infection on May 21.