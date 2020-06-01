Prashant Kishor tears into Modi camp on Unlock-1 Covid plan

YSRCP’s political advisor in 2019 elections and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ‘Man Friday’ Prashant Kishor has turned his guns on the Modi government on the handling of the corona virus in the country terming the complete lockdown a ‘botched up’ initiative.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Prashant Kishor slammed the central government on the complete lockdown and the measures initiated to contain the spread of the virus. “A botched up #lockdown and series of strategic mistakes have turned a public health issue into a full-blown humanitarian crisis. Now instead of going for a course correction that is guided by scientific evidence and data with #unlock1 we are setting ourselves for a catastrophe,” he tweeted.

Backed by data from Lockdown 1.0 to Unlock 1.0, he tried to tear into the central government saying as on March 20 there were 190 positive cases and as on May 31 the figure has gone up to 1,90,535, a 1002 times spurt in the cases. The fatality rate as on March 20 was four. However, as on May 31, the country reported 5,389 fatalities, a jump of 1,348 times. India is globally ranked at 7 in the spike in corona positive cases and 13th in the fatality rates, he noted in his tweet.

Kishor said that instead of going for a course of correction guided with scientific evidence and data, the government has announced ‘Unlock-1’. With the phase-wise reopening plan ‘we are setting ourselves for catastrophe,’ Kishor said in his Tweet.

“#lockdown to #unlock1 Covid_19India NUMBERS: इसको भी याद रखा जाएगा. Cases up 1002 times & Deaths 1348 times; Global Rank-7th & 13th. Positive is UP from 1.3 to 5, Affected Districts from 68 to 634. Cases GREW at a CDGR of 10.2% & Fatality by 10.8%; G-20 Rank: 2nd & 4th,” he tweeted.