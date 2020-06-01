Mahesh calls off USA schedule of Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu and Parasuram are joining hands for Sarkaru Vaari Paata which was announced yesterday. Parasuram and Mahesh Babu had several discussions about the film and several changes are made. 40% of the film was planned to be shot in USA when the first draft was locked. After the arrival of coronavirus, Mahesh Babu suggested several changes. The entire episode is shifted to India and will be shot here.

Parasuram is working on the final draft currently and the heroine is finalized. The regular shoot will start once the coronavirus situations calm down. The antagonist flies to USA after committing hundreds of crores worth bank fraud. The rest of the film is all about Mahesh bring the antagonist back to the country. Parasuram is said to have made the changes as per the situations. Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus are producing Sarkaru Vaari Paata jointly.