Palasa MLA Appalaraju makes contempt remarks, questions HC verdicts

The series of contempt notices issued by the Andhra Pradesh High Court seems to have failed to drive any sense into YSRCP leaders.

The High Court had issued contempt notices to YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh, former Chirala MLA Aamanchi Krishna Mohan, Gudivada Amaranth and senior journalists for making disparaging remarks that lower the image of the judiciary and dignity of the judges. Despite the contempt notices, YSRCP leaders continue to undermine the judiciary, democratic institutions and constitutional bodies.

On Monday, Palasa MLA Seediri Appalaraju is the latest one to join the list of YSRCP leaders who made statements that lower the image of judiciary.

The Palasa YSRCP MLA said the High Court should not interfere with the state’s governance. “The Oppoistion parties are hindering the governance by litigating the decisions taken by the government by moving the courts. However, we will not honour the court verdicts that are intended hamper the welfare schemes and polices of the government. We will not agree with the court verdicts. If this continues, a time will come when even the people will dishonour the verdicts and also cast aspersions on the judiciary. When this happens, the courts will have to give notices to four crore people and not just to 44 people,” he said in a utter contempt of courts. He further said the courts and the Opposition were making attempts to hinder the government’s move to fulfill its promises made in the party’s manifesto.

“The courts are entering into the decisions taken by the Executive. Scrapping the government’s decision to implement English medium instruction in government schools, distribution of lands to the poor, shifting of certain government buildings are being blocked by the courts. In some cases, the courts have taken suo motu cognizance, in others they have entertained petitions just by the edited videos submitted by the Opposition parties. How can the courts pass judgments based on the edited videos sent by the Opposition parties. When the government had submitted the petitions with full evidence, they were set aside by the courts. What were the courts doing when 23 of our MLAs were bought off,” he questioned.

The disparaging remarks against the judiciary did not stop here. He said the courts have to pass judgments that are in the larger interests of the people and not what people want. “What is the public interest in Nimmagada Ramesh Kumar. What is the interests of TDP to continue Ramesh Kumar as SEC? What is the connection between TDP and Ramesh Kumar? Since the High Court had not specified the time to reinstate Ramesh Kumar, we will move the Supreme Court,” he fumed.

On Sunday, Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said there was a growing intolerance against the judiciary. He said imputations were being made against judges for their decisions. “Criticism is also information but boundaries need to be made or if such criticism becomes part of misinformation… This is not good for the system… If you mistrust every system, then you do not have a system and all you have is anarchy,” Justice Kaul observed.