Sharwanand to replace Ram Charan?

Ram Charan and Sharwanand are friends from childhood and they are well bonded. Tollywood’s top production UV Creations has been in plans to produce a film featuring Ram Charan in the lead role. Sriram Reddy is on board as the director and the scriptwork of the film got completed recently. As per the latest update, Sharwanand is on board to play the lead role in the film. The real reason for Charan’s exit is unknown.

Sharwanand is an occupied man already. He needs to wrap up the shoot of Sreekaram and has a part of Tamil-Telugu bilingual shoot pending. Sharwa will join the sets of Ajay Bhupathi’s Maha Samudram from September this year. He also has been holding talks with Kishore Tirumala for a film. Sharwanand’s project with UV Creations will start once he is done with Maha Samudram. UV Creations will make an official announcement shortly about this.