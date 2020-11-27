Tension as Yogi Adityanath to visit Old City

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be campaigning for the party candidates in the upcoming GHMC elections.

He will be participating in various roadshows in Hyderabad on November 28. The UP Chief Minister will be reaching the Begumpet airport at around 2 pm. At around 3 pm, he will be participating in a roadshow in Jeedimetla, from there he will head to Malkajgiri constituency to attend another roadshow. Most importantly, he will be taking part in a public meeting in Alka Theatre grounds in Old City’s Shalinanda area, the communally sensitive part of the city, between 6 pm to 7 pm. His visit comes in the wake of AIMIM leader and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to campaign in the old city for the upcoming GHMC polls.

Yogi Adityanath is likely to raise the issue of Rohingyas, Pakistani and Afghansthani illegal overstayers in Hyderabad. The BJP has been aggressively campaigning that the AIMIM in cohoots with the ruling TRS have successfully enlisted Rohingyas and other illegal immigrants to win the elections which was vehemently denied by the TRS. While Smriti Irani called upon the TRS government to write to the Union government seeking deportation of Rohingyas, the ruling TRS lobbed the ball in the central government’s court stating that it is not a state subject.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also stated that some anti-national forces were conspiring to get the GHMC elections postponed. City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar claimed that some inimical forces are trying to disturb the peace in the city by plotting to foment communal trouble. Yogi Adityanath visit comes in this backdrop and likely to trigger some tense moments for the cops to ensure a peaceful meeting when the UP CM address the public. Yogi Adityanath is known for his fiery speeches just as much the Owaisi brothers. All the three are known to unleash hate speeches.