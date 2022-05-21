There will be a sensation, says KCR after meeting Kejriwal, Akhilesh

After his meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav in New Delhi on Saturday, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that “there will be a sensation in the country”.

“When two businessmen meet, they discuss business. When two politicians meet, they discuss politics. It’s not a big secret. There should be sensation in the country and this will happen. Let us see what happens as we go forward,” Rao said during a brief chat with media persons after a visit to a school in Delhi.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief was asked if he discussed politics and political alternatives with Kejriwal and Akhilesh Yadav.

Earlier, Rao received the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister at his residence and greeted him with a bouquet and a shawl.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in Hyderabad, both the leaders discussed various national issues.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, is in Delhi as part of his week-long nation-wide tour to meet leaders of various parties and attend few programmes.

KCR, along with his Delhi counterpart Kejriwal, visited Mohammadpur ‘Mohalla Clinic’.

He also visited Dakshin Motibagh Sarvodaya school on Africa Avenue, where Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the Education portfolio, extended him a warm welcome.

KCR watched a powerpoint presentation on education development. Delhi CM, the Deputy CM and officials explained the reforms undertaken by the state government in the education sector.

The Telangana CM went around the class rooms in Sarvodaya school and interacted with students. Kejriwal explained to KCR about school maintenance and measures taken to strengthen the education system.

KCR said he was impressed with the initiatives taken by Delhi government to improve the standard of government schools and to make the students enterprising.

“The students said they want to be job providers and not job seekers. Some said they want to become Elon Musk,” he said.

KCR said the Telangana government will send teachers and leaders of teachers’ unions to Delhi for the orientation.

“We are not going to replicate… we will our teachers and teachers’ union leaders to get orientation.

“Delhi had to send teachers and officials to other countries to learn about curriculum and various activities to make children enterprising. Our job has become easy. We can get this knowledge from Delhi. Such work should happen in the entire country,” he said.

Asked about opposition from some states to National Education Policy (NEP), KCR said the Centre should make the policies after consultation with the states. “The Centre should not forget that our country is a union of states,” he said.