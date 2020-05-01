Three deaths, 22 new cases in Telangana

After a drop in Covid-19 cases for the last few days, Telangana on Thursday saw a spurt in infections with 22 new cases and three deaths.

Officials said three persons died of Covid-19 and co-morbidities. They include a 44-year-old female and two males, aged 48 and 76. All the three belonged to Greater Hyderabad.

With this, the number of fatalities in the state rose to 28.

With the 22 new cases, the total number rose to 1,038. For last three days the state was reporting cases in single digit but there was sudden spurt on Thursday.

According to officials, the virus from two infected persons spread to three shops owners in Malakpet Gunj Market in Hyderabad and they, in turn, infected their family members. The family members of the shop owners were isolated in hospitals.

Health Minister E. Rajender said Pahadi Shared from where the two infected men hail and Gunj were declared containment zones.

He announced that 33 Covid-19 patients were recovered and discharged on Thursday. They included a 50-year-old doctor.

With this the number of people who recovered and discharged rose to 442. Currently, 568 people are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

Due to sudden jump in number of positive cases on Thursday, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao alerted the Health Department. At a high level meeting, he directed the officials to contain the spread of virus in Greater Hyderabad.

Following this, Rajender called a meeting of senior officials and decided to take strict measures in containment zones.