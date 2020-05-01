No clue on AP migrant workers returning home: Corona woes

Lockdown relaxations have given a gigantic challenge for different states to safely deal with lakhs of returning migrant workers. It involves logistics of registering, screening, transporting and quarantining. Almost all states have begun working out on the number of workers likely to return to their home states. As regards Andhra Pradesh, there is no clear information except that a few thousands are coming back from Gujarat and other places.

On the other hands, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Orissa and other states are making massive preparations for receiving these workers. As per Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar, their state is expecting return of 27 lakh workers from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. The state government demanded the Centre to arrange special trains for their transport. UP is expecting between 10 and 15 lakh migrant workers from different places. Rajasthan has got 2.8 lakh registered migrant workers who want to return home.

As of now, there is only information about return of 4,000 fishermen from Gujarat. Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana talked about facilities to receive them and future Government projects for development of fishermen. There are no figures regarding registrations of AP workers wanting to return from Tamil Nadu. Thousands of fishermen, construction and migrant workers are stranded in different places in TN and Telangana. The Centre has suggested that workers remain where they are and return to their work. But lack of work opportunities is forcing the migrant workers to return home against any odds. For AP Government, it is going to be even more a bigger challenge. Lakhs of AP workers are dispersed right now in metro cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, etc.