Ticket Pricing: Telangana govt Lauded and AP govt Trolled

The AP Government has been behaving with a deaf ear against the Telugu films industry which is already shattered with the coronavirus pandemic. The ticket pricing GO issued by the government heaped up the problems and several single screens are heading for a closure if the implementation of the GO continues. The AP High Court canceled the GO 35 that is issued by the AP government but the government is not bothered about the court’s order. The officials informed the theatre owners and exhibitors across AP to sell the tickets as per the prices mentioned in the GO. Else, they warned of seizing the theatres across AP.

This is clear that the AP government is not much bothered about Telugu cinema and their problems. On the other side, the government of Telangana are trying their best to support the film industry. Five shows with price hikes are granted for Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie Pushpa that is releasing tomorrow. The parking charges which are waved out in single screens are re-introduced in the theatres of Telangana. The government of Telangana waived off the electricity charges partially and it has been in constant touch with the film celebrities to discuss about the support that is needed. The situation is entirely different in Andhra Pradesh.

The efforts of Telangana government are lauded by everyone and the acts of AP government are badly criticized.