Team PK’s dilemma: Andhra Pradesh first or Telangana first?

What is cooking in the ruling YSRCP? Why is there a delay in the implementation of plans that are close to even YS Jagan’s heart? Jagan himself has announced that poll wizard Prashant Kishor will start working for the YSRCP from November this year. It has been more than 45 days after Jagan’s deadline has expired and there are yet no signs of Team Prashant Kishor beginning their task in AP anytime soon.

YS Jagan had said that Team Prashant Kishor would conduct a massive state-wide survey to assess the public perception of the MLAs. Based on their position in the performance scale, a decision would be taken whether they would be given the party ticket again or will they be replaced. So the MLAs are all jittery about this survey. But for reasons not known, team PK has not yet begun the work.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Prashant Kishor is also working out strategies to help the ruling TRS in Telangana. The TRS is continuously on a downslide with its approval ratings falling down. Post the Huzurabad elections, things don’t seem to be looking rosy for the party. So the TRS has requisitioned PK’s service. It is not clear whether PK will take up the work of Telangana first of Andhra first.

The delay in taking up survey in AP has given some breathing space for the YSRCP MLAs, especially those whose popularity graph is none too satisfactory. These MLAs are now said to be taking up some urgent measures to improve their image.