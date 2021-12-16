Pushpa worldwide Pre-Release business : Highest for Allu Arjun

Pushpa has done a sensational pre release business for Allu Arjun as the theatrical rights of the film are valued for 140 Cr. The film is having extraordinary advance all over but the ticket cap will hit the film huge in AP. Buyers will find tough to recover the prices even if the film gets an outright positive wom. Nizam area is eyeing for an all time record share. Even outside India the film is having extraordinary advance but the delay in the content may impact the numbers.

AreaPre-Release business
Nizam36 Cr
Ceeded18 Cr
UA12.25 Cr
Guntur9 Cr
East8.10 Cr
West7.15 Cr
Krishna7.50 Cr
Nellore4 Cr
AP/TS102 Cr
KA10 Cr
TN6 CR
Roi5 cr (valued)
Kerala3 Cr (valued)
Overseas13 Cr
Worldwide139 Cr

