Pushpa worldwide Pre-Release business : Highest for Allu Arjun

Pushpa has done a sensational pre release business for Allu Arjun as the theatrical rights of the film are valued for 140 Cr. The film is having extraordinary advance all over but the ticket cap will hit the film huge in AP. Buyers will find tough to recover the prices even if the film gets an outright positive wom. Nizam area is eyeing for an all time record share. Even outside India the film is having extraordinary advance but the delay in the content may impact the numbers.

Area Pre-Release business Nizam 36 Cr Ceeded 18 Cr UA 12.25 Cr Guntur 9 Cr East 8.10 Cr West 7.15 Cr Krishna 7.50 Cr Nellore 4 Cr AP/TS 102 Cr KA 10 Cr TN 6 CR Roi 5 cr (valued) Kerala 3 Cr (valued) Overseas 13 Cr Worldwide 139 Cr