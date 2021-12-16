‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’: Shanmukh insults Siri’s boyfriend

Shanmukh Jaswanth, who was shown his ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’ journey, seems to have become quite emotional at times.

As the finale is round the corner, the ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’ finalists were seen playing hide and seek, and other silly games in the house.

Only five contestants are left on the show, and they seem to be enjoying their stay in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house to the fullest. But, for Shanmukh, it is always about proving himself right, as in the unseen episodes.

In one of the unseen episodes, Shanmukh is seen taunting Siri for no reason. He even went further to insult Siri’s boyfriend.

“Go and tell to you Chotu (Siri’s boyfriend) that this is what is happening on this show. While I am protecting you by taking a stand for you, your boyfriend comes here to place others in the top-5 list. When you go out, tell him about these things,” Shanmukh is seen shouting at Siri.

Earlier, during one of the episodes, Siri’s boyfriend Srihan was invited to the stage, along with host Nagarjuna.

On being quizzed about who his top-5 favourites are, Srihan took the names of VJ Sunny, Ravi, Manas, Siri, and Sreeram.

So, Shanmukh took this topic out of nowhere to blame Siri and insult her boyfriend.

This is not the first time that Shanmukh has dragged Siri’s family members on the show.

Earlier, he had insulted Siri’s mom for her message during the family reunion episodes.

Even during the final episodes, where all the finalists have been enjoying their final moments on the show, Shanmukh’s continuous rants have caused much damage to his game, which might reflect in his voting percentages in the Grand Finale.