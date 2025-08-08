x
Tollywood actors looking at Profit-Sharing Model

Published on August 8, 2025 by sankar

The recent crisis in Telugu cinema has kept the producers at a risk. Tollywood producers are shattered because of the decline in the non-theatrical deals. If the film doesn’t fare well in theatres, the producers are staring at huge losses. The young actors are demanding big money irrespective of the success. But to save their opportunities and support the producers, young actors have decided to work on a profit sharing model. Varun Tej is shooting for Korean Kanakaraju and the film is a comic entertainer. The actor is taking minimum remuneration for his expenses and he will share the profits.

Nithiin after delivering a series of duds has decided to work on a profit sharing model. He walked out of Yellamma and he is listening to new scripts. He promised his producers to pay him from the profits after the film’s release. After recent debacles, Vijay Deverakonda has slashed down his remuneration. For his upcoming movies, the actor too will share the profits and will take partial remuneration. Ram is working on a profit sharing model for Andhra King Taluka. He will also work on a similar model for his future projects.

Gopichand’s market is shattered completely and he has decided to slash his pay by 50 percent. He will share the profits after the film’s release. This will reduce the burden on the producer. There are no takers for the new films of Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. Some of the producers are ready to invest in his films if he works on a profit-sharing model. Nikhil asked his producers to spend on the film instead of paying him big. The actor too is negotiating with his producers when it comes to remuneration. For now, most of the young Tollywood actors are ready to work on the profit-sharing model.

