Nag to make Shiva 4K Dolby even special and memorable

King Nagarjuna is gearing up to open a new chapter in his illustrious career with Coolie. Before he storms the world as Simon, he revealed a big update regarding the Industry changing cult classic and iconic film, Shiva re-release. The movie is being released to commemorate 50th anniversary of Annapurna Studios.

He shared that the movie is being upgraded to 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos sound version. Renowned for its sensational use of Sound and SFX, the Ram Gopal Varma directorial’s Atmos version will be much more sensational to look forward too.

Director Ram Gopal Varma also stated that he is thrilled to watch the movie once again on big screens with AI enhanced sound design. He stated that it will be special to watch the movie once again on big screens.

Nag tweeted on X, “Hello my friends ! We are bringing back the most iconic film SHIVA and for the first time time in 4K DOLBY ATMOS sound.” He added further big surprise stating that Shiva 4K trailer will be added to Coolie.

He wrote, “SHIVA TRAILER WITH #COOLIE on 14 th August!! Shiva the film very soon.” Well, like how Shiva created Pan-India sensation and set new trends in Indian Cinema, it is going to be historical even in re-releases.