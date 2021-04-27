Tollywood Film Shoots: Covid Guidelines badly Ignored

The second wave of coronavirus is having a massive impact on the country. The states are worried about imposing strict rules and guidelines as the country would not recover if there is another lockdown. The theatres are shut as there is no new content and the footfalls too turned minimal because of the scare. The Film Chamber issued new guidelines to be implemented on the sets of Telugu movies considering the widespread of coronavirus. The Film Chamber asked the shoots to be done with 50 cast, crew members.

Some of the big films of Tollywood are not following these guidelines and are continuing the shoots in these tense situations with hundreds of crew members. Some of them are not even following social distancing and no proper guidelines are taken on the sets. A Tollywood big-budget that features a star actor is shot in the outskirts of Hyderabad with more than 200 members on the sets. Though the unit members are using facemasks, the sanitizers are never used and the social distancing is ignored. The makers are keen to complete the shooting portions at the earliest risking hundreds of lives.

If the crew members are tested positive, the makers are keeping it under wraps and they are continuing the shoot. The lead actors and the top technicians are taking enough care but the daily wage workers and the assistants are ignored. The government too never interfered in the issue. Experts warn that the spread would be more severe in May. Tollywood should be extra cautious considering the situations and should stall the shoots for the next few weeks instead of taking big risks.