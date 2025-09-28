Tragedy at TVK Rally: Stampede Claims 38 Lives at Vijay’s Karur Event

Karur, Tamil Nadu: What was meant to be a major political show of strength for actor-turned-politician Vijay turned into a horrifying tragedy, as a stampede-like situation during his rally in Karur claimed the lives of at least 38 people, including 16 women and six children. Dozens more were left seriously injured in the chaos that erupted unexpectedly, plunging the gathering into shock and sorrow.

A Rally Spirals into Chaos

The incident occurred during a campaign event organised by Vijay’s newly launched political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The popular actor was addressing an enormous crowd from atop his campaign vehicle when panic rippled through the audience. Supporters had reportedly been waiting since noon, and by the time Vijay arrived after attending another event, the grounds were overflowing.

Soon after he began his speech, party workers noticed multiple people fainting in the dense crowd. The combination of heat, lack of ventilation, and severe overcrowding created a dangerous environment. In a distressing turn of events, a child was reported missing, triggering widespread panic.

Vijay’s Reaction

On being alerted, Vijay immediately paused his speech and appealed to the police for help. He tossed water bottles into the crowd and urged people to make way for ambulances. Despite his efforts to calm the situation, the damage had already begun. The police were eventually forced to resort to a baton charge to clear the crowd and ensure that emergency services could reach the injured.

While Vijay attempted to continue the rally, he soon realised the seriousness of the situation and ended the event abruptly.

Blame Game Begins: Can Vijay Escape Accountability?

As the dust settles, fingers are already being pointed in several directions. Vijay’s fans and party sympathisers have begun blaming the Tamil Nadu government for the tragedy, citing poor crowd management, lack of security arrangements, and even claims that electricity was deliberately cut off at the venue.

However, the core of the controversy lies elsewhere.

No matter how much blame is shifted, the spotlight is now on Vijay’s negligence. As a rising political figure and a public personality, the responsibility for crowd safety during such massive events cannot be ignored. Government lapses may have played a role, but as the organiser and face of the event, Vijay cannot distance himself from the tragedy. Politics against the ruling party may follow, but it cannot override the fact that lives were lost under his watch.

The unfolding political narrative around the deceased victims is likely to dominate Tamil Nadu’s discourse in the coming weeks. What started as a rally for votes could now shape a new and unexpected chapter in the state’s political journey, one that might haunt Vijay’s political future.

National Leaders React

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her sorrow over the tragic incident, offering condolences to the grieving families and prayers for the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to social media, stating that the stampede was “deeply saddening” and extended his thoughts to the victims’ families. “Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured,” he wrote.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to the state’s leadership and assured all possible help from the Centre. The Ministry of Home Affairs has requested a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu government. Shah described the deaths as “deeply painful” and offered prayers for strength and healing.

CM Stalin Responds Swiftly

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin took immediate action following the incident. He dispatched senior ministers, including the Health Minister, to oversee rescue and medical efforts. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Stalin expressed concern and urged the public to cooperate with police and emergency personnel.

He emphasized the importance of providing immediate assistance and support to the victims and their families.

What Lies Ahead?

Investigations are now underway to determine how a rally of such scale was allowed to proceed without proper safety measures. As authorities sift through the aftermath, the tragedy raises serious questions about event management, political accountability, and the risks of blending mass celebrity appeal with large-scale political mobilisation.

The deaths of 38 innocent people have cast a dark shadow over what was supposed to be a milestone moment for Vijay’s political debut. Now, instead of headlines celebrating a successful rally, the nation is watching closely as grief, blame, and political consequences begin to unfold.