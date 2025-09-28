Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Priya Faces Elimination, Wild Card Entry Shakes Things Up

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is getting intense by the week. Launched on September 7, the reality show has already wrapped up its third week, and two contestants, Sreshta Varma and Manish, have been evicted so far. This week brought a new twist with rumors of a double elimination, but what really caught attention was the entry of a wild card contestant, Divya Nikitha, a commoner.

In a surprise move, Bigg Boss asked housemates to choose one contestant to be replaced by Divya. Most named Sanjana, leading to her being brought onto the stage in Saturday’s episode and with a few small sacrifices from Thanuja, Emmanuel, Ritu Chowdary and Bharani, Sanjana returned to the house.

Meanwhile, online voting lines closed on Friday night, and early trends hint at Ramu Rathod leading the chart. Surprisingly, Flora Shiny, who was on the brink of elimination in the previous two weeks, is now in second place. Ritu Chowdhary, Harish, Pawan Kalyan, and Priya follow in that order. This puts Pawan and Priya in the danger zone.

Priya, who entered as a promising commoner and impressed viewers early on, is now facing backlash due to her frequent arguments and arrogant behaviour, particularly a recent clash with Suman Shetty. This seems to have hurt her chances and made her leave the house.

However, one thing about Priya deserves respect. Despite constant flirtation from contestants like Pawan Kalyan and Kalyan Padala, she held her ground. While many others in similar situations might have played along for screen time, Priya maintained clear boundaries and gave them no room to cross the line. Even when Kalyan tried to get close under the guise of offering emotional support, she firmly reminded him of his limits.

With unexpected twists, new entries, and shifting loyalties, Bigg Boss 9 is proving to be full of surprises.