Triton officials visit NIMZ, Zaheerabad for setting up EV plant

A team of officials from Triton Electric Vehicle on Wednesday visited National Investment & Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) at Zaheerabad in Telangana where the US-based company is setting up a manufacturing unit for electric vehicles.

The company representatives flew into Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district by a helicopter and visited the land allotted for the manufacturing unit by the state government.

Triton is set to invest Rs 2,100 crore in the electric car manufacturing unit coming near Yelgoi village in Jharasangam mandal.

Managing director of Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) Narasimha Reddy and other senior officials accompanied the Triton team during the visit.

It was in June that Triton Electric Vehicle announced setting up of a manufacturing unit for electric vehicles at NIMZ, Zaheerabad.

The EV company, a subsidiary of Triton Solar, entered into a MoU with the Telangana government to establish an ultra-modern electric vehicle manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 2,100 crore.

It was announced that the project will employ more than 25,000 persons and produce 50,000 vehicles over the first five years, including semi-trucks, sedans, luxury SUVs, and rickshaws.