Under-reporting caused COVID-19 spread in AP: Chandrababu

TDP National President N Chandrababu Naidu has begun putting pressure on the ruling party to increase testing to prevent virus from spreading. He appealed to the YSRCP government to set up more virology labs to increase COVID-19 tests with the immediate objective of containing the infection spread among the people of Andhra Pradesh.

He attributed the recent spurt in the virus +ve cases in different parts of the state to under-reporting and suppression of details regarding the status of Coronavirus epidemic so far. About 44 cases reporting +ve in AP in a single day was very alarming, which requires serious and sincere efforts on the part of the government. On the other hand, the Central government effectively controlled the virus infections by enforcing lockdown-1 sternly in the country and lockdown-2 being implemented with greater force now.

Mr. Naidu expressed concern over doctors dying due to Corona infections which resulted from inadequate protection and lack of immediate precautions. Nellore and Kurnool doctors were evidence of this. Even in Anantapur, doctors and health workers contracted the killer virus. Personal protection equipment (PPEs) should be mandatorily provided to frontline warriors on a war-footing. The government should work with foresight and PPE manufacturing should be enhanced at Vizag MedTech Zone.

Stating that anybody can survive only in a livable society, Mr. Naidu called upon party leaders and workers to continue their humanitarian activities to provide food and assistance to the needy poor people in their areas. A new confidence should be created among the people. While distributing relief, social distancing should be strictly observed and nobody should move in crowds anywhere. In Delhi, the government gave Rs. 5,000 assistance to every poor family and Kerala state distributed 17 types of ration commodities door to door. In AP, even Rs. 1,000 was not given to all poor families. Sugar was given to some families but Rs. 5 was collected from them.