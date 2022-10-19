Unstoppable Third Episode: Two young actors coming

The second season of Unstoppable started on a great note. Balakrishna continued to thrill the audience with his energy levels and flawless comic timing. The second episode of the second season will have Vishwak Sen and Siddhu Jonnalagadda. The episode will stream on Aha from Friday. The shoot of the episode has been wrapped up recently. As per the update, two young actors Sharwanand and Adivi Sesh will feature in the third episode of the season. Sharwanand and Adivi Sesh joining Balayya would be a real fun for sure. The shoot of this episode will take place on October 22nd.

Sharwanand bounced back recently with Oke Oka Jeevitham and Adivi Sesh’s recent pan-Indian attempt Major is a super hit. Both the actors are busy with several back-to-back projects. Sharwanand commenced the shoot of Krishna Chaitanya’s film recently and Adivi Sesh is done with the shoot of HIT 2. Balakrishna is balancing the shoot of Gopichand Malineni’s film and the celebrity talk show Unstoppable 2.