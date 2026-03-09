Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Challenges and Expectations

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is an Undisputed King in the Telugu states. The actor-turned-politician enjoys terrific craze and his last film OG was a stupendous hit. His next film Ustaad Bhagat Singh is now releasing during the Ugadi weekend. But there are lot of challenges for the film:

Tough Competition: Dhurandhar: The Revenge is releasing on the same day along with Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The film sounds to give a tough competition for UBS in Nizam region as per the advance sales. Dhurandhar: The Revenge will dominate Ustaad Bhagat Singh in the North India. The makers are just focused on Telugu states and overseas for UBS.

Big Boost Needed: With just ten days left, Pawan Kalyan is now working round the clock to complete the dubbing work. He has to promote the film for 2-3 days and the pending songs have to be released. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a mass entertainer and the trailer cut has to be impressive. Harish Shankar is one of the best writers of Telugu cinema and he also delivered some of the biggest debacles in his career. One chartbuster song makes a lot of difference and Ustaad Bhagat Singh needs a big boost.

Holiday Season: With a lot of holidays around and with no releases, Ustaad Bhagat Singh will enjoy a grand release and the makers will ensure a long run. A big release is planned and some of the top distributors have acquired the rights. Ugadi, Eid, Srirama Navami and Good Friday holidays fall in the next two weeks from the release of UBS and this is a great advantage.

Ticket Hike: Dhurandhar: The Revenge advance sales are opened without any ticket hike and the film will release with regular prices. If the ticket prices of Ustaad Bhagat Singh are increased, there would be a new debate that would lead to controversies and start a discussion on social media. This may even lead to a negative wave against the film which happened in the past for many biggies. The comparison of ticket prices can impact the footfalls of UBS.

Mythri Nizam Release: Mythri Film Distributors have failed to open the advance sales of their previous films in advance and they created big confusion for films like Raja Saab. Mythri along with the producers lost big money because of the delays. With Dhurandhar 2 advance sales already open, Mythri has to issue a statement about the show timings, premiere shows and the ticket prices in advance. Mega fans are worried about the Nizam release of the film. In Andhra region, the shows of the film will start from 5 AM and all the needed permissions will be granted.

Word of Mouth: A decent talk for Ustaad Bhagat Singh can help the film do wonders at the box-office. Telugu cinema has been in a struggling phase after Sankranthi and the audience are waiting for the right film. If UBS receives decent talk, the film will race to the top among the 2026 releases.