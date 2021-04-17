Veteran Tamil actor Vivek is no more

The Tamil film industry woke up with a sad news on Saturday. Veteran comedian Vivek who suffered a massive cardiac arrest yesterday passed away during the early hours of today. The 59-year-old actor who worked in more than 220 films in his career passed away at 4:35 AM. His Left Anterior Descending Artery was completely blocked after which Vivek suffered a heart attack. Vivek took coronavirus vaccine on Thursday. Veteran director K Balachander introduced Vivek to Tamil cinema in 1980s. Vivek acted with all the top and young actors of Tamil cinema in his career.

Vivek underwent an angioplasty and stent procedure on Friday and he was kept on ECMO support in ICU. The initial tests reported that Vivek is tested negative for coronavirus. His complete name was Vivekanandan and he is born in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu. Tamil film fraternity is left in deep shock with the sudden demise of one of the most talented actors. Condolences poured in from all the corners. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. Rest in peace Vivek.