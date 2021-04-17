Power Play is Now Streaming on Amazon Prime

Raj Tarun’s intriguing thriller “Powerplay” produced by Vanamalee Creations is now streaming on Amazon prime.

This intriguing thriller is directed by none other than Vijay Kumar Konda who gave blockbuster hits in the form of “Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde” & “Oka Laila Kosam”.

Poorna has given a blockbuster performance in this movie & has been receiving applauds for her role. Other star cast include Prince, Ajay, Raja Ravindra, Pooja Ramchandran, Kota Srinivas Rao garu & Dhanraj.

Background score is given by Suresh Bobbili who is tuning music for upcoming movie Virata Parvam.

Please do watch this thriller on your big screens at home & do not encourage piracy.

