Victory Venkatesh as GOD in Vishwak Sen’s Ori Devuda

Advertisement

Vishwak Sen is starring in the much-awaited Fantasy Rom-com Entertainer Ori Devuda. The film’s shooting is recently completed. And the makers surprised with a exciting update today. It is rumoured that Venkatesh is playing an important role in the film.

The makers confirmed the news with a stunning glimpse. The makers introduced Venkatesh as a cool and stylish GOD in the teaser. Vishwak Sen makes his entrance into the peaceful environment surrounded by books and butterflies. Victory Venkatesh surprises everyone at the end of the glimpse with his unique and trademark mannerism.

The shoot was wrapped up by completing the scenes on Venkatesh. Post-production on the film is now progress. The release date has also been confirmed as October 21, 2022.

Kollywood director Ashwath Marimuthu, is helming the film, which is being produced by PVP Cinema